NY Mets: On Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard injury moves
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 43m
The Mets were without their two aces in Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard for much of the season. Could their injuries have been handled better?
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___WILD, WILD EASTYankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York
Syndergaard confident he'll be back with Mets next year
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 3h
Noah Syndergaard is roughly one month away from testing free agency for the first time in his career but appears optimistic about a return to the New York Mets."I'm fairly confident we'll reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," Syndergaard said following his first appearance in...
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.
Syndergaard Sharp In Brief Return, Mets Take 2 From Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
It was Syndergaard’s first major league game since Sept. 29, 2019. He made a pair of rehab appearances last week for Triple-A Syracuse, working a scoreless inning each time.
Syndergaard returns for Mets, deGrom done for season
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 5h
Noah Syndergaard started Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years.
New York Mets say Jacob deGrom won’t return over final week
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 5h
The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
