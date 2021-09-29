New York Mets
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Streaking Cardinals clinch; Yankees cruising; Mariners on Red Sox’s tail (9/29/21) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the AL Wild-Card contending New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
NY Mets: A David Wright story on the anniversary of his last game
by: Michael Cahill — Fansided: Rising Apple 19m
Let’s rewind to July 9, 2006. I was nine years old, and a casual New York Mets fan. It was a beautiful Sunday morning, and I was dreading spending part o...
MLB roundup: Cards win 17th straight, seal wild-card bid - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 52m
Adam Wainwright earned his 17th victory as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the National League wild-card game. Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings and drove in a run as the Cardinals extended their...
NY Mets: On Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard injury moves
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
The Mets were without their two aces in Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard for much of the season. Could their injuries have been handled better?
LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___WILD, WILD EASTYankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York
Syndergaard confident he'll be back with Mets next year
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 5h
Noah Syndergaard is roughly one month away from testing free agency for the first time in his career but appears optimistic about a return to the New York Mets."I'm fairly confident we'll reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," Syndergaard said following his first appearance in...
Gut Reaction: Mets sweep twinbill from Marlins (9/28/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
Will Noah Syndergaard be a Met in 2022 and can Jacob deGrom return to top form? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
On SportsNite, Maria Marino and Jim Duquette discuss Noah Syndergaard's return and if his future lies with the Mets. They also examine the decision made by Jacob deGrom and the Mets to shut deGrom down.
