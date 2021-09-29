Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
62708847_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Has Caught up to His Projections

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 44m

Francisco Lindor is playing like a $341 million man.Since the start of September, Lindor is batting closer to his career averages and has been the Mets' second-best hitter behind Javier Baez.

New York Post
64562571_thumbnail

Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami

by: Stitches New York Post 24m

The Mets will beat the Marlins on Wednesday night, Stitches predicts.

Call To The Pen

Noah Syndergaard expects to remain with New York Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 43m

Noah Syndergaard is set to become one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency this offseason. He had gone nearly two full seasons between appearanc...

SNY.tv
64561328_thumbnail

ICYMI in Mets Land: Noah Syndergaard returns; Jacob deGrom shut down

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Noah Syndergaard made his Mets return on Tuesday, while Jacob deGrom was shut down for the season.

Amazin' Avenue
64561234_thumbnail

Six hours, sixteen innings, two wins, and one return

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

In their 14th and (hopefully) final doubleheader of the year, the Mets swept the Marlins.

Film Room
64560155_thumbnail

Thank You, Mets Fans! | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Thank You, Mets Fans!

Reflections On Baseball
64558809_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom: Season Is Officially Over – For Once The Mets Do It Right

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

Jacob deGrom had no business pitching again this season and he knew it. The good news, though, is that Mets realized it too.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

All Caught Up

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

Wayne Randazzo wasnt wrong Tuesday when he outlined ways baseball could speed up its action. Yet I also thought, yeah, Im kind of with Mazz, at least in spirit. Winter? No? THOR!

