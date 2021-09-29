- IN
Noah Syndergaard expects to remain with New York Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 44m
Noah Syndergaard is set to become one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency this offseason. He had gone nearly two full seasons between appearanc...
Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami
by: Stitches — New York Post 24m
The Mets will beat the Marlins on Wednesday night, Stitches predicts.
Francisco Lindor Has Caught up to His Projections
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 44m
Francisco Lindor is playing like a $341 million man.Since the start of September, Lindor is batting closer to his career averages and has been the Mets' second-best hitter behind Javier Baez.
ICYMI in Mets Land: Noah Syndergaard returns; Jacob deGrom shut down
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Noah Syndergaard made his Mets return on Tuesday, while Jacob deGrom was shut down for the season.
Six hours, sixteen innings, two wins, and one return
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
In their 14th and (hopefully) final doubleheader of the year, the Mets swept the Marlins.
Thank You, Mets Fans! | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Thank You, Mets Fans!
Jacob deGrom: Season Is Officially Over – For Once The Mets Do It Right
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
Jacob deGrom had no business pitching again this season and he knew it. The good news, though, is that Mets realized it too.
All Caught Up
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Wayne Randazzo wasnt wrong Tuesday when he outlined ways baseball could speed up its action. Yet I also thought, yeah, Im kind of with Mazz, at least in spirit. Winter? No? THOR!
In honor of David Wright's final game 3 years ago today, we decided to do something fun! Retweet, favorite and follow us for a chance to win a David Wright bobblehead and AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL! ⚾💙🧡 Winner will be posted at 5PM tomorrow (9/30/21)Minors
Cage work for @ucjp9 at instructs. @MetsFarmReportMinors
It comes down to the 1909 T206 Honus Wagner vs. the 1957 Topps Hank Aaron. Vote for your favorite card here ➡️ https://t.co/6U0GWCWVuo (MLB x @LoupeTheApp)Official Team Account
What a scumbag. One of the worst.Blogger / Podcaster
He won’t get $19 million on the open marketNoah Syndergaard Qualifying Offer is a no brainer. Surprised it's being debated. Few guys on the planet with his pure stuff. He'll draw multi yr deals on the open market if he declines QO. Ideally, with a Club that's got a Veteran on the Staff & track record tapping potential.Blogger / Podcaster
