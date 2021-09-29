Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Cold Wire
Noah Syndergaard Makes Long-Awaited Return After Surgery

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 39m

Noah Syndergaard made his return from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday night, and it was a sight to see for New York Mets fans.

Audacy
Mets 'probably' could have traded J.D. Davis for Lance Lynn

by: Tim Kelly Audacy 5m

The New York Mets reportedly didn’t pursue what would have been a lopsided trade in their favor as much as they should have. Read more on Audacy Sports.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 10m

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 • 7:10 PMCiti Field • Flushing, NYRHP Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.24 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets had

New York Post
Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami

by: Stitches New York Post 2h

The Mets will beat the Marlins on Wednesday night, Stitches predicts.

Call To The Pen

Noah Syndergaard expects to remain with New York Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

Noah Syndergaard is set to become one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency this offseason. He had gone nearly two full seasons between appearanc...

SNY.tv
ICYMI in Mets Land: Noah Syndergaard returns; Jacob deGrom shut down

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Noah Syndergaard made his Mets return on Tuesday, while Jacob deGrom was shut down for the season.

Amazin' Avenue
Six hours, sixteen innings, two wins, and one return

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

In their 14th and (hopefully) final doubleheader of the year, the Mets swept the Marlins.

Film Room
Thank You, Mets Fans! | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Thank You, Mets Fans!

