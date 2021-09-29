- IN
Mets 'probably' could have traded J.D. Davis for Lance Lynn
by: Tim Kelly — Audacy 5m
The New York Mets reportedly didn’t pursue what would have been a lopsided trade in their favor as much as they should have. Read more on Audacy Sports.
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 9m
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 • 7:10 PMCiti Field • Flushing, NYRHP Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.24 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7The Mets had
Noah Syndergaard Makes Long-Awaited Return After Surgery
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 38m
Noah Syndergaard made his return from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday night, and it was a sight to see for New York Mets fans.
Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami
by: Stitches — New York Post 2h
The Mets will beat the Marlins on Wednesday night, Stitches predicts.
Noah Syndergaard expects to remain with New York Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Noah Syndergaard is set to become one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency this offseason. He had gone nearly two full seasons between appearanc...
ICYMI in Mets Land: Noah Syndergaard returns; Jacob deGrom shut down
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Noah Syndergaard made his Mets return on Tuesday, while Jacob deGrom was shut down for the season.
Six hours, sixteen innings, two wins, and one return
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
In their 14th and (hopefully) final doubleheader of the year, the Mets swept the Marlins.
Thank You, Mets Fans! | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Thank You, Mets Fans!
Should the Mets give Noah Syndergaard a qualifying offer this offseason?
LFGM is OURS.
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
According to @AnthonyDiComo, Noah Syndergaard will make one more appearance in 2021. It'll either be Friday or Saturday against the #Braves as an opener for Hill or Carrasco.
Huge blow to the Brewers: Devin Williams fractured his pitch hand after punching a wall, he told media today. He's out the rest of the year. If the Brewers make the World Series, there's a chance he could be back for it, David Stearns said.
Noah Syndergaard will make one more appearance this season, either Friday or Saturday in Atlanta as an opener for Rich Hill or Carlos Carrasco. Will be the same deal -- one inning.
