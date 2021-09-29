- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9/29/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The final week of the season started with some rare positivity for the New York Mets (75-82), who swept a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins (64-93) on Tuesday. The best moment of the day came …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Must Extend Qualifying Offer To Noah Syndergaard
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8m
In the second game of the doubleheader, Noah Syndergaard took the mound pitching just one scoreless inning. While it was Syndergaard, it wasn’t exactly as we knew him. His fastball topped out…
Mets to decide on Luis Rojas before hiring new president of baseball operations?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 14m
Sandy Alderson said a final call on Rojas' future will be made before the franchise hires a new president of baseball operations.
It’s Not What You Want
by: David Roth — Defector 17m
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central and celebrated their victory, as is the custom, by getting loaded in the clubhouse. Champagne was sprayed and beer was drunk. It was the sort of party at which at least some people were wearing stirrup socks and a majority wore...
Javier Baez Signing New Mets Contract in Free Agency Is Possible, Sandy Alderson Says
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 22m
The New York Mets remain open to re-signing Javier Baez this coming offseason. Team president Sandy Alderson seemed to raise some doubt as to whether the...
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/29/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets.
MLB Now on Snydergaard's future | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
The MLB Now crew discusses how Noah Snydergaard could potentially leave the Mets for a better offer
Jarred Kelenic Dropped An #LFGM Right In Mets Fans Faces | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
Rob Manfred, get off your ass then cease and desist this man right this instant! What's the penalty for stealing another team's unofficial hashtag? Having to play for that team for the rest of your ro...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
What were your biggest takeaways from Sandy Alderson’s press conference? #MetsMinors
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Asked if the Mets are negotiating something with Noah Syndergaard beyond the idea of simply extending him a qualifying offer, Sandy Alderson answered thusly: https://t.co/gRR15YQetnSuper Fan
-
I've never seen so much vitriol -- deeply personal, nasty stuff -- directed at a team's GM. It's wild to me that Sandy takes more heat from Twitter than Jeff Wilpon or BVW ever did. The Mets faced some tough circumstances this year, but the nastiness is really shocking.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FeltmansConey: We’re grateful to @Fiserv & the New York @Mets for remembering Jimmy Quinn by naming our CEO - Joe Quinn - Veteran of the Game on 9/11. Thank you. 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/hQMNGS6dD5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Build around the homegrown talent all you want. But you have to actually build the homegrown talent. The only way to do that is to spend money on free agency while you allow the farm system to regenerate. Then you won't have to spend a gazillion dollars on free agency.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GJoyce9: Alderson on search for president of baseball operations: “I’m optimistic we will end up in the right place. How exactly we get there, and with whom, is up for grabs.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets