New York Mets

Film Room
LIVE: Mets Pregame Presser | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets president Sandy Alderson discusses the 2021 season

Mets Daddy

Mets Must Extend Qualifying Offer To Noah Syndergaard

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 8m

In the second game of the doubleheader, Noah Syndergaard took the mound pitching just one scoreless inning. While it was Syndergaard, it wasn’t exactly as we knew him. His fastball topped out…

Yardbarker
Mets to decide on Luis Rojas before hiring new president of baseball operations?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 15m

Sandy Alderson said a final call on Rojas' future will be made before the franchise hires a new president of baseball operations.

Defector
It’s Not What You Want

by: David Roth Defector 17m

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central and celebrated their victory, as is the custom, by getting loaded in the clubhouse. Champagne was sprayed and beer was drunk. It was the sort of party at which at least some people were wearing stirrup socks and a majority wore...

Bleacher Report
Javier Baez Signing New Mets Contract in Free Agency Is Possible, Sandy Alderson Says

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 22m

The New York Mets remain open to re-signing Javier Baez this coming offseason. Team president Sandy Alderson seemed to raise some doubt as to whether the...

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/29/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets.

Film Room
MLB Now on Snydergaard's future | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 58m

The MLB Now crew discusses how Noah Snydergaard could potentially leave the Mets for a better offer

Barstool Sports
Jarred Kelenic Dropped An #LFGM Right In Mets Fans Faces | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

Rob Manfred, get off your ass then cease and desist this man right this instant! What's the penalty for stealing another team's unofficial hashtag? Having to play for that team for the rest of your ro...

Metstradamus
9/29/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The final week of the season started with some rare positivity for the New York Mets (75-82), who swept a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins (64-93) on Tuesday. The best moment of the day came …

Tweets

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 2m
    What were your biggest takeaways from Sandy Alderson’s press conference? #Mets
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 2m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Asked if the Mets are negotiating something with Noah Syndergaard beyond the idea of simply extending him a qualifying offer, Sandy Alderson answered thusly: https://t.co/gRR15YQetn
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 4m
    I've never seen so much vitriol -- deeply personal, nasty stuff -- directed at a team's GM. It's wild to me that Sandy takes more heat from Twitter than Jeff Wilpon or BVW ever did. The Mets faced some tough circumstances this year, but the nastiness is really shocking.
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 4m
    RT @FeltmansConey: We’re grateful to @Fiserv & the New York @Mets for remembering Jimmy Quinn by naming our CEO - Joe Quinn - Veteran of the Game on 9/11. Thank you. 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/hQMNGS6dD5
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 6m
    Build around the homegrown talent all you want. But you have to actually build the homegrown talent. The only way to do that is to spend money on free agency while you allow the farm system to regenerate. Then you won't have to spend a gazillion dollars on free agency.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 7m
    RT @GJoyce9: Alderson on search for president of baseball operations: “I’m optimistic we will end up in the right place. How exactly we get there, and with whom, is up for grabs.”
