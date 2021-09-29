Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/29/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets.

Mets Daddy

Mets Must Extend Qualifying Offer To Noah Syndergaard

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

In the second game of the doubleheader, Noah Syndergaard took the mound pitching just one scoreless inning. While it was Syndergaard, it wasn’t exactly as we knew him. His fastball topped out…

Yardbarker
64568423_thumbnail

Mets to decide on Luis Rojas before hiring new president of baseball operations?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 10m

Sandy Alderson said a final call on Rojas' future will be made before the franchise hires a new president of baseball operations.

Defector
64568343_thumbnail

It’s Not What You Want

by: David Roth Defector 12m

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central and celebrated their victory, as is the custom, by getting loaded in the clubhouse. Champagne was sprayed and beer was drunk. It was the sort of party at which at least some people were wearing stirrup socks and a majority wore...

Bleacher Report
64568187_thumbnail

Javier Baez Signing New Mets Contract in Free Agency Is Possible, Sandy Alderson Says

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 18m

The New York Mets remain open to re-signing Javier Baez this coming offseason. Team president Sandy Alderson seemed to raise some doubt as to whether the...

Film Room
64567139_thumbnail

MLB Now on Snydergaard's future | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 53m

The MLB Now crew discusses how Noah Snydergaard could potentially leave the Mets for a better offer

Barstool Sports
64565901_thumbnail

Jarred Kelenic Dropped An #LFGM Right In Mets Fans Faces | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 1h

Rob Manfred, get off your ass then cease and desist this man right this instant! What's the penalty for stealing another team's unofficial hashtag? Having to play for that team for the rest of your ro...

Metstradamus
64565859_thumbnail

9/29/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

The final week of the season started with some rare positivity for the New York Mets (75-82), who swept a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins (64-93) on Tuesday. The best moment of the day came …

