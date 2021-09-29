Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Rojas on Walker's performance | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 40m

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about Taijuan Walker's strong 7 1/3 innings against the Marlins including Walker's pitch arsenal and more

SNY Mets

Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is back in the booth with Gary, Keith and Ron | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4m

Jerry Seinfeld joins Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in the SNY booth to talk about the Mets season and the fun moments he witnessed this year. J...

Amazin' Avenue
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.

Fox Sports
Rojas carries Marlins past Mets, 3-2, to snap seven-game losing streak

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 10m

Miguel Rojas slammed a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, 3-2, on Wednesday evening. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Miami.

Film Room
CG: MIA@NYM - 9/29/21 | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Condensed Game: Miguel Rojas drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in the 8th inning as the Marlins defeat the Mets, 3-2

Newsday
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 29m

(AP) -- Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth s

SNY.tv
Taijuan Walker recaps up-and-down first season with Mets, discusses 2022 goals

by: @snytv SNY.tv 30m

The 2021 season was a tale of two halves for Taijuan Walker.

Metstradamus
Arm Care

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 49m

I gotta give credit to Taijuan Walker. We’ll get to his pitching in a minute, but there was no reason for Walker to bust it down the line on a two out grounder down the line which Lewin Diaz …

MLB: Mets.com
Walker dominant but 'pen gives up late lead

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 59m

NEW YORK -- Had Taijuan Walker ended his season poorly, the Mets would have gone into the offseason with myriad questions about a pitcher, who barely two months ago was a National League All-Star. And while one excellent outing to end things won’t change Walker’s overall arc, it did plenty

