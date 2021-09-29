- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth s
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.
Rojas carries Marlins past Mets, 3-2, to snap seven-game losing streak
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2m
Miguel Rojas slammed a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, 3-2, on Wednesday evening. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Miami.
CG: MIA@NYM - 9/29/21 | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Condensed Game: Miguel Rojas drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in the 8th inning as the Marlins defeat the Mets, 3-2
Mets vs Marlins: Taijuan Walker excited to build off 2021, be back in 2022 | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 20m
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker knows he had a rough second half of the season but was happy with his performance in his last outing of 2021. Last couple of seas...
Taijuan Walker recaps up-and-down first season with Mets, discusses 2022 goals
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 21m
The 2021 season was a tale of two halves for Taijuan Walker.
Arm Care
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 41m
I gotta give credit to Taijuan Walker. We’ll get to his pitching in a minute, but there was no reason for Walker to bust it down the line on a two out grounder down the line which Lewin Diaz …
Walker dominant but 'pen gives up late lead
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 51m
NEW YORK -- Had Taijuan Walker ended his season poorly, the Mets would have gone into the offseason with myriad questions about a pitcher, who barely two months ago was a National League All-Star. And while one excellent outing to end things won’t change Walker’s overall arc, it did plenty
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Taijuan Walker knows he struggled in the second half but felt he had a good first season with the Mets. Asked how he would take the next step in 2022, he said: “Just be consist throughout the whole year.” https://t.co/VyN7JH8gcdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
Taijuan Walker put up seven scoreless frames, but things fell apart in the eighth inning as the Mets lost. https://t.co/r9qAF0oLSZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sandy Alderson hesitated when asked about Javier Báez returning to the Mets, but doesn't rule it out https://t.co/aty0Gt1fngTV / Radio Network
-
Rare cleats. @_shugomy daughter’s jaw *dropped*. whether Stro’s career continues in Queens or he moves on, safe to say he’ll always have fans here but also.. atMets, get it done https://t.co/BeDJtJ5cFu https://t.co/y4jZ7ZmQhxPlayer
-
Will the Mets do the tradition where they come out with a thank you banner to thank the fans - and will Baez be part of it - and will be mean it - and why hasn’t Steve DFAd him yet?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets