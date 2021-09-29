Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth s

Amazin' Avenue
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.

Fox Sports
Rojas carries Marlins past Mets, 3-2, to snap seven-game losing streak

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2m

Miguel Rojas slammed a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, 3-2, on Wednesday evening. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Miami.

Film Room
CG: MIA@NYM - 9/29/21 | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6m

Condensed Game: Miguel Rojas drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in the 8th inning as the Marlins defeat the Mets, 3-2

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins: Taijuan Walker excited to build off 2021, be back in 2022 | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 20m

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker knows he had a rough second half of the season but was happy with his performance in his last outing of 2021. Last couple of seas...

SNY.tv
Taijuan Walker recaps up-and-down first season with Mets, discusses 2022 goals

by: @snytv SNY.tv 21m

The 2021 season was a tale of two halves for Taijuan Walker.

Metstradamus
Arm Care

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 41m

I gotta give credit to Taijuan Walker. We’ll get to his pitching in a minute, but there was no reason for Walker to bust it down the line on a two out grounder down the line which Lewin Diaz …

MLB: Mets.com
Walker dominant but 'pen gives up late lead

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 51m

NEW YORK -- Had Taijuan Walker ended his season poorly, the Mets would have gone into the offseason with myriad questions about a pitcher, who barely two months ago was a National League All-Star. And while one excellent outing to end things won’t change Walker’s overall arc, it did plenty

