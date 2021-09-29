CG: MIA@NYM - 9/29/21 | 09/29/2021 | New York Mets

- IN
Condensed Game: Miguel Rojas drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in the 8th inning as the Marlins defeat the Mets, 3-2
Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is back in the booth with Gary, Keith and Ron | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
Jerry Seinfeld joins Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in the SNY booth to talk about the Mets season and the fun moments he witnessed this year. J...
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.
Rojas carries Marlins past Mets, 3-2, to snap seven-game losing streak
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 9m
Miguel Rojas slammed a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets, 3-2, on Wednesday evening. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Miami.
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 27m
(AP) -- Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth s
Taijuan Walker recaps up-and-down first season with Mets, discusses 2022 goals
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 28m
The 2021 season was a tale of two halves for Taijuan Walker.
Arm Care
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48m
I gotta give credit to Taijuan Walker. We’ll get to his pitching in a minute, but there was no reason for Walker to bust it down the line on a two out grounder down the line which Lewin Diaz …
Walker dominant but 'pen gives up late lead
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 58m
NEW YORK -- Had Taijuan Walker ended his season poorly, the Mets would have gone into the offseason with myriad questions about a pitcher, who barely two months ago was a National League All-Star. And while one excellent outing to end things won’t change Walker’s overall arc, it did plenty
Taijuan Walker knows he struggled in the second half but felt he had a good first season with the Mets. Asked how he would take the next step in 2022, he said: “Just be consist throughout the whole year.” https://t.co/VyN7JH8gcdBeat Writer / Columnist
Taijuan Walker put up seven scoreless frames, but things fell apart in the eighth inning as the Mets lost. https://t.co/r9qAF0oLSZBlogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson hesitated when asked about Javier Báez returning to the Mets, but doesn't rule it out https://t.co/aty0Gt1fngTV / Radio Network
Rare cleats. @_shugomy daughter’s jaw *dropped*. whether Stro’s career continues in Queens or he moves on, safe to say he’ll always have fans here but also.. atMets, get it done https://t.co/BeDJtJ5cFu https://t.co/y4jZ7ZmQhxPlayer
Will the Mets do the tradition where they come out with a thank you banner to thank the fans - and will Baez be part of it - and will be mean it - and why hasn’t Steve DFAd him yet?Blogger / Podcaster
