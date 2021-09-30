- IN
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard will pitch in Braves series
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 16m
Noah Syndergaard will pitch a second outing on Friday or Saturday against the Braves, according to Mets manager Luis Rojas, after making his long-awaited comeback from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
The Last Time (This Time)
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 17m
Granted, it was the Mets and Marlins with garbage time upon them, so the stakes werent particularly high. Some of our neighbors even took brief notice. But Ill be glad when I do.
Why Mets might be out on Javier Baez, and what's Robinson Cano's future? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 29m
Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata react to Mets president Sandy Alderson's comments when asked if he thought the Mets would bring back Javier Baez next season.
Franco logs 5 RBIs, sets history | 09/30/2006 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 39m
9/30/2006: Julio Franco becomes the oldest player to rack up five RBIs in a game during a matchup against the Nationals
Rojas Lifts Marlins Over Mets To Snap 7-Game Skid
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 45m
The Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Syracuse opens final homestand with loss to Buffalo | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 45m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets lost the series opener to the Buffalo Bisons, 7-3, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in a game that featured five home runs. One of tho…
Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is back in the booth with Gary, Keith and Ron | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Jerry Seinfeld joins Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in the SNY booth to talk about the Mets season and the fun moments he witnessed this year. J...
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.
