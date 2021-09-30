Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard will pitch in Braves series

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 16m

Noah Syndergaard will pitch a second outing on Friday or Saturday against the Braves, according to Mets manager Luis Rojas, after making his long-awaited comeback from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Last Time (This Time)

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 17m

Granted, it was the Mets and Marlins with garbage time upon them, so the stakes werent particularly high. Some of our neighbors even took brief notice. But Ill be glad when I do.

SNY.tv
Why Mets might be out on Javier Baez, and what's Robinson Cano's future? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 29m

Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata react to Mets president Sandy Alderson's comments when asked if he thought the Mets would bring back Javier Baez next season.

Film Room
Franco logs 5 RBIs, sets history | 09/30/2006 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 39m

9/30/2006: Julio Franco becomes the oldest player to rack up five RBIs in a game during a matchup against the Nationals

CBS New York
Rojas Lifts Marlins Over Mets To Snap 7-Game Skid

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 45m

The Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

LOCALSYR
Syracuse opens final homestand with loss to Buffalo | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 45m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets lost the series opener to the Buffalo Bisons, 7-3, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in a game that featured five home runs. One of tho…

SNY Mets

Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is back in the booth with Gary, Keith and Ron | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Jerry Seinfeld joins Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in the SNY booth to talk about the Mets season and the fun moments he witnessed this year. J...

Amazin' Avenue
Walker shines, but Mets fall flat

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets led for most of the game, but they ultimately lost.

