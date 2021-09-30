Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Taijuan Walker evaluates his tale of two seasons

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 5m

Mets righty Taijuan Walker evaluates his tale of two seasons after making his final start, which was his best of the second half after going 7.1 innings.

nj.com
Suspect involved in shooting of ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz is killed in gunfight, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in his native Dominican Republic in 2019.

Mets Merized
The Curious Case of Jeurys Familia’s Sinker

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 3m

As the 2021 regular season winds down for the New York Mets, the focus continues turning toward exactly what the organization is going to do with this roster during the winter months. There are a

Daily News
Mets 2021 disappointment was always coming - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 20m

Not with an NL East championship, or even a trip to the Wild Card game, but with a sub-.500 record and losses to the Marlins.

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ Taijuan Walker feels “really good” about his season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

New York Mets' starting pitcher Taijuan Walker feels that his 2021 season was a success despite finishing with a 4.47 ERA

SNY.tv
Mets OF Alex Ramirez ranked among top 10 prospects in Low-A Southeast League

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Mets OF Alex Ramirez has been ranked among the top 10 prospects in the Low-A Southeast League.

Mets Minors
Lee, Álvarez Land on MLB Pipeline’s Team of the Year

by: John Flanigan Mets Minors 2h

With the season very quickly coming to an end, MLB Pipeline released their Prospect Team of the Year for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon. While no Mets prospects were named to the first team, a

Mets 360
Luis Rojas and learning on Steve Cohen’s dime

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

