Taijuan Walker evaluates his tale of two seasons
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 5m
Mets righty Taijuan Walker evaluates his tale of two seasons after making his final start, which was his best of the second half after going 7.1 innings.
Suspect involved in shooting of ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz is killed in gunfight, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in his native Dominican Republic in 2019.
The Curious Case of Jeurys Familia’s Sinker
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 3m
As the 2021 regular season winds down for the New York Mets, the focus continues turning toward exactly what the organization is going to do with this roster during the winter months. There are a
Mets 2021 disappointment was always coming - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 20m
Not with an NL East championship, or even a trip to the Wild Card game, but with a sub-.500 record and losses to the Marlins.
Mets’ Taijuan Walker feels “really good” about his season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
New York Mets' starting pitcher Taijuan Walker feels that his 2021 season was a success despite finishing with a 4.47 ERA
Mets OF Alex Ramirez ranked among top 10 prospects in Low-A Southeast League
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Mets OF Alex Ramirez has been ranked among the top 10 prospects in the Low-A Southeast League.
Lee, Álvarez Land on MLB Pipeline’s Team of the Year
by: John Flanigan — Mets Minors 2h
With the season very quickly coming to an end, MLB Pipeline released their Prospect Team of the Year for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon. While no Mets prospects were named to the first team, a
Luis Rojas and learning on Steve Cohen’s dime
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Tweets
RT @BleacherReport: .@cgrand3 really pulled a prank on his teammate right before a playoff game 😅 Watch the latest ‘Untold Stories’ with @MasterTes 🎥 https://t.co/ZwjIzEmPrnBlogger / Podcaster
"That's the next step for me. I have to have someone have the ability to bet the Mets, Jets, Yankees, Rangers, Islanders, whatever they want, and then the fifth race at Saratoga." Latest at @VisitPlayNY https://t.co/TBcG12An9IBeat Writer / Columnist
elite level troll. Kelenic remains a personal favoriteBeat Writer / Columnist
the latter portion of Taijuan Walker’s season didn’t go as anyone had hoped, but there are still some positives to take away.. https://t.co/qUYsAGqBdRBeat Writer / Columnist
Sign Stroman QO or re-sign Thor (he accepts), and Conforto (he declines) Sign Baez Trade Smith for an outfielder Sign Scherzer (2/$65M?), Hand Let Familia go Vientos in wingsQuote this tweet with your most realistic Mets offseason planBlogger / Podcaster
Aaron Loup has a 0.31 ERA in the second half of the 2021 season. Only 4 pitchers with a min. 30 games pitched in the second half have recorded lower ERAs since 2000: Brett Cecil: 0.00 (2015) Tyler Olson: 0.00 (2017) Eric Gagne: 0.24 (2003) Fernando Rodney: 0.25 (2012) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
