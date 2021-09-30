- IN
9/30/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 35m
The good news for the New York Mets (75-83) last night was that they got a gem from Taijuan Walker to end his season. Walker delivered a strong effort against the Miami Marlins (65-93), leaving aft…
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 46m
Thursday, September 30, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Edward Cabrera (0-3, 5.79) vs. LHP Rich Hill (6-8, 3.87)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets play their last
Why Mets won't re-sign Javier Baez, what's Robinson Cano's future? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata reacts to Mets President Sandy Alderson's comments when asked if he thought the Mets would bring back Javier Baez in 2022. Sal ...
MLB rumors: Mets’ Luis Rojas weighs in on future after Sandy Alderson ponders decision on manager - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas discussed his future as Sandy Alderson ponders the manager's fate.
Quick hook: MLB's 200-inning club becomes even smaller | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has a lot of pride in reaching 200 innings pitched this season, especially considering he's battled injuries through parts of his career, including Tomm
Come to the Syracuse Mets game tonight and help fill the CNY Food Bank’s Amazin’ new truck - syracuse.com
by: Don Cazentre | dcazentre@syracuse.com — Syracuse 3h
The Mets' charitable foundation paid the bill for the new delivery vehicle
Mets: Sandy Alderson’s Requiem Contains Only A Few Nuggets
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
Mets President Sandy Alderson gave a premature requiem to a losing season yesterday, in which he provided only a few things we didn't know...
With the CBA freezing everything on December 1st, we're gonna figure the future of this #Mets team real quick. A lot of questions to be answered. This is Cohen's first year with the full reigns. Lots of work to do.
Congrats to our daughter @BrittanyViola on your selection to the @MiamiHurricanes Hall of Fame class of 2022! Your continued presence through @AIAusa at the U is helping other athletes achieve their dreams with greater confidence!! We are so proud of you!!
Pete Alonso isn't planning on finishing with only 3 more home runs than Ike Davis did in 2012, is he? Pete you need to pad those stats these next 4 games bro. That way people who get paid to watch the games can talk about your huge 39 HR season!
Keith Hernandez passed away today as the worlds oldest living human at age 127. The Mets then announced they would retire his number next summer.
Have the Mets been coming out for the national anthem this week?
