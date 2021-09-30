- IN
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 9/30/21
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
Rich Hill takes the mound in the final game of 2021 at Citi Field.
Michael Conforto emotional before what could be last start at Citi Field as a Met | Mets Pre Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 17m
New York Mets RF Michael Conforto explains his emotions before what could be his final game in a Mets uniform at Citi Field as he approaches free agency.
Cat scurries along beam in upper deck before Braves-Phillies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- A small cat scurried through the rafters at Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves tried to clinch their fourth straight NL East title against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.The g
Luis Rojas: NY Mets manager reflects on record with team
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 20m
Ahead of possibly his final home game as the manager of the Mets, Luis Rojas looked back on his tenure in the dugout.
Luis Rojas: Mets players are a 'special' group
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Rojas isn't attached to the Mets past the last game of the year, and he seemed to offer an unofficial farewell.
9/30/21 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The good news for the New York Mets (75-83) last night was that they got a gem from Taijuan Walker to end his season. Walker delivered a strong effort against the Miami Marlins (65-93), leaving aft…
MMO Game Thread: Marlins vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Thursday, September 30, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Edward Cabrera (0-3, 5.79) vs. LHP Rich Hill (6-8, 3.87)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets play their last
Why Mets won't re-sign Javier Baez, what's Robinson Cano's future? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata reacts to Mets President Sandy Alderson's comments when asked if he thought the Mets would bring back Javier Baez in 2022. Sal ...
Tweet us your seat location and we’ll surprise one lucky fan with this blanket from the @MetsTeamStore.Misc
A 1-2-3 first for Hill. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
RT @SteveGelbs: “I understand that it could be the last game. The emotions are there. I had a little trouble sleeping last night.” -Michael Conforto, ahead of what could be his final game at Citi Field as a Met. https://t.co/8uum56ach6Blogger / Podcaster
.@TheJudge44 absolutely CRUSHED this baseball. 😱Official Team Account
Travis Blankenhorn runs it down! 👏Minors
