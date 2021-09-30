- IN
Heath Hembree earns final out | 09/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
Heath Hembree snags a sharp line drive off the bat of Jazz Chisholm to record the final out of the game in the 12-3 win over the Marlins
| SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWNAbout SNY:SNY is the official television home of the...
Rich Hill's six strikeouts | 09/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Rich Hill tallies six strikeouts with three runs, two earned, through five innings of work in his start against the Marlins
Lindor, Mets slam Marlins in Citi Field finale - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 33m
Thursday night’s Mets game was everything that the second half of their season hasn’t been. Maybe next season will have more of those.
Mets Pummel Fish in Home Finale, 12-3, behind Conforto, Hill
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 43m
Michael Conforto had trouble sleeping on Wednesday night, or so he told SNY before Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. In his mind was the constant reminder that the next game could be his
Emotional Michael Conforto helps deliver win in potential final Mets home game
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 48m
If Thursday turns out to be Michael Conforto’s last home game in a Mets uniform, he helped send the Citi Field crowd home happy one more time.
Mets takeaways from Thursday's 12-3 win over Marlins, including Michael Conforto's three-hit night
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 59m
In their final game of the season at Citi Field, the Mets pulled away for a 12-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.
Syracuse Mets fall to Bisons, 8-5 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 1h
Final homestand of season continues on Friday.
In possible Citi Field bow, Conforto lifts Mets over Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Michael Conforto hit a pair of run-scoring singles, doubled and made a shoestring catch in what might have been his final game at Citi Field for the Mets, and New York routed the Miami Marlin
