New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
'Bleeds blue and orange': Conforto's parting?

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14m

NEW YORK -- Throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, various well-wishers reached out to Michael Conforto, several to say that they expected a special moment from him in the Mets' final home game. The implications were clear: Conforto's impending free agency made Thursday potentially his final...

Big League Stew
Padres star Fernando Tatis drills massive home run out of Dodger Stadium

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 43m

Fernando Tatis is the first player to hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium since 2015.

SNY Mets

Michael Conforto emotional after potentially final home game of Mets career | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 55m

New York Mets OF Michael Conforto was emotional after the final home game of the season knowing it could be his final game at Citi Field in a Mets uniform as...

CBS New York
In Possible Citi Field Bow, Conforto Lifts Mets Over Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

New York finished 47-34 at Citi Field and headed to NL East champion Atlanta with a 29-49 mark on the road, assured of a losing record for the fourth time in five years.

Newsday
Michael Conforto gets nice send-off in Mets' final home game | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

The 2021 Mets gave their fans something nice to remember them by in their home finale. Pete Alonso hit two home runs and was robbed of a third, Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and Michael Conforto h

BallNine
The Other Side of ’61

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 6m

October 1st was the day Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record for home runs in a single season, blasting his 61st home run of the 1961 season into the right field stands at the original Yankee Stadium and into the hands of a young truck driver named Sal Durante.

Film Room
Pete Alonso crushes two homers | 09/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 41m

Pete Alonso goes deep twice and drives in three runs in the 12-3 win over the Marlins

SNY.tv
Mets' Michael Conforto on emotions of potential final home game: 'It was definitely something I’ll never forget'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

If Thursday night’s game was indeed Michael Conforto’s final home game in a Mets uniform, he went out on quite the high note.

