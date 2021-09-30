- IN
The Other Side of ’61
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 5m
October 1st was the day Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record for home runs in a single season, blasting his 61st home run of the 1961 season into the right field stands at the original Yankee Stadium and into the hands of a young truck driver named Sal Durante.
NEW YORK -- Throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, various well-wishers reached out to Michael Conforto, several to say that they expected a special moment from him in the Mets' final home game. The implications were clear: Conforto's impending free agency made Thursday potentially his final...
Fernando Tatis is the first player to hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium since 2015.
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto was emotional after the final home game of the season knowing it could be his final game at Citi Field in a Mets uniform as...
New York finished 47-34 at Citi Field and headed to NL East champion Atlanta with a 29-49 mark on the road, assured of a losing record for the fourth time in five years.
The 2021 Mets gave their fans something nice to remember them by in their home finale. Pete Alonso hit two home runs and was robbed of a third, Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and Michael Conforto h
Pete Alonso goes deep twice and drives in three runs in the 12-3 win over the Marlins
If Thursday night’s game was indeed Michael Conforto’s final home game in a Mets uniform, he went out on quite the high note.
