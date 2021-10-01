- IN
Lindor, Conforto on home finale | 09/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor on playing for the fans tonight in the win, Michael Conforto talks about his emotions in possible last game at Citi Field
Luis Rojas: Should NY Mets keep manager for 2022 season?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 12m
After a pair of lackluster seasons, should the Mets consider bring back Luis Rojas for the 2022 season?
MLB roundup: Braves, Astros clinch division titles - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros kept alive their division dominance with clinching victories Thursday. The Braves got six strong innings from starter Ian Anderson and home runs from Jorge Soler and Austin Riley to beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-3, clinching their fourth consecutive...
The Mets have their very own GKR imitator
by: Manny Randhawa — MLB: Mets 2h
Trevor May might be a Major League relief pitcher at the moment, but it's not hard to envision him in the broadcast booth one of these days. May showed off his announcing skills by doing an imitation of an actual SNY telecast of a Mets game, calling a walk-off victory
Padres star Fernando Tatis drills massive home run out of Dodger Stadium
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4h
Fernando Tatis is the first player to hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium since 2015.
Michael Conforto emotional after potentially final home game of Mets career | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto was emotional after the final home game of the season knowing it could be his final game at Citi Field in a Mets uniform as...
In Possible Citi Field Bow, Conforto Lifts Mets Over Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
New York finished 47-34 at Citi Field and headed to NL East champion Atlanta with a 29-49 mark on the road, assured of a losing record for the fourth time in five years.
Michael Conforto gets nice send-off in Mets' final home game | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 4h
The 2021 Mets gave their fans something nice to remember them by in their home finale. Pete Alonso hit two home runs and was robbed of a third, Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and Michael Conforto h
