New York Mets

The New York Times
To Know Where Jacob deGrom’s Going, Look at Where He’s From

by: Kevin Armstrong NY Times 59m

At the end of a dream season cut short by injuries, the Mets’ ace will retreat to rural Florida to find his path back to greatness. His father will be waiting.

North Jersey
Luis Rojas: Should NY Mets keep manager for 2022 season?

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

After a pair of lackluster seasons, should the Mets consider bring back Luis Rojas for the 2022 season?

Metro News
MLB roundup: Braves, Astros clinch division titles - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 3h

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros kept alive their division dominance with clinching victories Thursday. The Braves got six strong innings from starter Ian Anderson and home runs from Jorge Soler and Austin Riley to beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-3, clinching their fourth consecutive...

MLB: Mets.com
The Mets have their very own GKR imitator

by: Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 4h

Trevor May might be a Major League relief pitcher at the moment, but it's not hard to envision him in the broadcast booth one of these days. May showed off his announcing skills by doing an imitation of an actual SNY telecast of a Mets game, calling a walk-off victory

Big League Stew
Padres star Fernando Tatis drills massive home run out of Dodger Stadium

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5h

Fernando Tatis is the first player to hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium since 2015.

SNY Mets

Michael Conforto emotional after potentially final home game of Mets career | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

New York Mets OF Michael Conforto was emotional after the final home game of the season knowing it could be his final game at Citi Field in a Mets uniform as...

CBS New York
In Possible Citi Field Bow, Conforto Lifts Mets Over Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 6h

New York finished 47-34 at Citi Field and headed to NL East champion Atlanta with a 29-49 mark on the road, assured of a losing record for the fourth time in five years.

Newsday
Michael Conforto gets nice send-off in Mets' final home game | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 6h

The 2021 Mets gave their fans something nice to remember them by in their home finale. Pete Alonso hit two home runs and was robbed of a third, Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and Michael Conforto h

