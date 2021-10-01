Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Khalil Lee Hits 14th Homer

by: Kyle Ziefert Mets Merized Online 2h

Buffalo Bison 8 (77-47), Syracuse Mets 5 (50-73) Box ScoreRF Khalil Lee 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 SO, .272/.447/.5023B Mark Vientos 0-for-3, BB, 2 SO, .282/.353/.583CF Mark Payton 2-for-5

WFAN
64618913_thumbnail

Conforto receives standing ovation in Mets home finale

by: Jesse Pantuosco Radio.com: WFAN 17m

An emotional Michael Conforto earned a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd Thursday night in what could have been his final home game as a New York Met.

Mets 360

Mets 12, Marlins 3 (9/30/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 23m

SNY.tv
64618441_thumbnail

ICYMI in Mets Land: Michael Conforto, Luis Rojas talk uncertain futures; big changes coming for 2022?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 32m

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

Mack's Mets
64618262_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - A Brief Tale of Two Pete Alonsos

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 38m

Pete in his pre-Queens Minors Days I don't want to be lengthy here. Pete Alonso , thru September 21, has had two seasons.... 1) away games, ...

Rising Apple

NY Mets starting rotation is shaping up to be a problem again next year

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 39m

What was once strong now is weak. I say the same thing about my own diet every month until I see Entenmann’s is half off. I fear we’ll have the same fe...

Amazin' Avenue
64617917_thumbnail

Mets finish off 2021 season with three against NL East champs

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m

Both the Mets and the Braves will have nothing to play for this weekend.

The Mets Police
64617816_thumbnail

Mets Chinx jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48m

Wikipedia informs me that Lionel Du Fon Pickens, better known by his stage name Chinx, was an American rapper from Queens, New York. In need of a quick post I saw this this morning.  It should be a…

nj.com
F56f2fyf4ncxnb6mmeiwtawlie

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Braves, Astros clinch division; Red Sox, Mariners tied for Wild Card (10/1/21) - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the AL Wild-Card contending New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

