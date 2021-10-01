Mets 12, Marlins 3 (9/30/21)

I don’t really know how I feel going forward. They have way more questions than they did at the start of the season with an escalating payroll. Their best pitcher is a giant question mark, they need to turn over the offense, and they need to get more athletic, etc. Tough to say.

Adam Zahn michaelgbaron I know you're disappointed, frustrated, and angry. But as we wind down, are you hopeful for short term? (1-3 years)