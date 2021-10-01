- IN
Conforto receives standing ovation in Mets home finale
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 14m
An emotional Michael Conforto earned a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd Thursday night in what could have been his final home game as a New York Met.
Mets 12, Marlins 3 (9/30/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 21m
ICYMI in Mets Land: Michael Conforto, Luis Rojas talk uncertain futures; big changes coming for 2022?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 29m
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Tom Brennan - A Brief Tale of Two Pete Alonsos
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 35m
Pete in his pre-Queens Minors Days I don't want to be lengthy here. Pete Alonso , thru September 21, has had two seasons.... 1) away games, ...
NY Mets starting rotation is shaping up to be a problem again next year
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
What was once strong now is weak. I say the same thing about my own diet every month until I see Entenmann’s is half off. I fear we’ll have the same fe...
Mets finish off 2021 season with three against NL East champs
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
Both the Mets and the Braves will have nothing to play for this weekend.
Mets Chinx jersey
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 45m
Wikipedia informs me that Lionel Du Fon Pickens, better known by his stage name Chinx, was an American rapper from Queens, New York. In need of a quick post I saw this this morning. It should be a…
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Braves, Astros clinch division; Red Sox, Mariners tied for Wild Card (10/1/21) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the AL Wild-Card contending New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
I don’t really know how I feel going forward. They have way more questions than they did at the start of the season with an escalating payroll. Their best pitcher is a giant question mark, they need to turn over the offense, and they need to get more athletic, etc. Tough to say.@michaelgbaron I know you're disappointed, frustrated, and angry. But as we wind down, are you hopeful for short term? (1-3 years)Blogger / Podcaster
Rich Hill Finishes Strong https://t.co/jXcT2TLUoDBlog / Website
It was pretty great to hear Jerry Seinfeld heaping praise upon Javier Báez the other night, but I suppose it shouldn't have be too surprising.Blogger / Podcaster
Can anyone tell me if the #Mets players did a Thank You banner to the fans last night. Historically they (always? Always except 2020?) usually would do that for Fan Appreciation Day. Of course this group of @mets feels like thusBlogger / Podcaster
I actually like a concept of the #Mets bringing Rich Hill back next season. If Noah Syndergaard is here, Hill can be used to mitigate his innings count, can be used to manage Taijuan Walker’s stamina, insurance to Jake, etc. We will see of course, but he’s a sensible option.Blogger / Podcaster
