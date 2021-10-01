- IN
Michael Conforto: If It’s Good-Bye It Won’t Be The End Of The World
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Michael Conforto donned a Mets home uniform for possibly the final time last night. Beside the tears shed, it's probably better if he moves on
Fortnite? Pokemon? Trevor May has you beat
by: MLB — MLB: Mets 40m
On our final Stack’d episode of 2021, Mets reliever Trevor May comes on and he DID NOT disappoint! Trevor talked all things gaming, going into detail about h...
Keith Hernandez on Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith: 'It's the great unknown' | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 55m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez notes the difficulty for the New York Mets when evaluating Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith moving forward.
Three Mets Named In Baseball America’s Top 10 East League Prospects
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Francisco Álvarez, Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty--the Mets' top three prospects--were named to Baseball America's top 10 list of the best prospects in the High-A East League.They were all nam
Noah Syndergaard Return Potential Plus for Mets
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
Noah Syndergaard made his return to the mound Tuesday night following a two-year absence, a positive sign for the Mets--if they re-sign him.
Luis Rojas: Should the Mets retain their manager for 2022 season?
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 2h
After a pair of lackluster seasons, should the Mets consider bring back Luis Rojas for the 2022 season?
Mets’ Michael Conforto recounts emotional night with future up in the air | ‘It was definitely something I’ll never forget’ - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto had an emotional night in the team's season finale at Citi Field, with free agency looming in the offseason.
Trevor May does his best GKR impression, reveals how he got into video games | Mets All-Access | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
On the latest episode of Mets All-Access presented by @GEICO Insurance, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (@Trevor May Baseball) gives his best impression of ...
Tonight’s #Braves Lineup: Pederson RF Adrianza 2B Albies 2B Riley 1B Rosario LF Arcia SS Heredia CF Contreras C Ynoa SP (4-5, 3.98 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso said he would not at all be open to being a full-time DH for the Mets, if the DH comes to the NL next year. He wants to win multiple Gold Gloves at first base. More from Alonso on wanting to be a “cornerstone guy” who’s on the field dog-piling & champagne-showering:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNY_Mets: Pete Alonso stands by the optimistic statements that he made while the Mets were going through a rough stretch: "If I don't believe in my teammates, who else will?" https://t.co/M79YtzWp0JTV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso said he is “not at all” interested in being a full-time DH, if that rule comes to the NL, but he would do it once or twice a week if it makes sense. “I think I’m a really good first baseman,” he said. “I would be selling myself short to label myself as (a DH).”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso said he wants to be one of the “cornerstone” guys that helps the Mets win a World Series in the future. Speaking to reporters, it sounded like Alonso placed a fair amount of blame on himself for this season. He said he has to find ways to help Mets turn the corner.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
very cool!BACK-TO-BACK: Thanks so much to @NeilWalker18 and @gbrowniepoints in the #BucsBooth for giving our latest episode with Jon Matlack and @DannyMatlack a HUGE “Shout Out” during yesterday’s #Pirates broadcast. Episode 6 links ⬇️ 🍎 https://t.co/LYVTTyvrof 🟢 https://t.co/0R9DsM4xyl https://t.co/ofPKo9qL0GBeat Writer / Columnist
