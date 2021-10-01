- IN
Alonso on HRD, Homers for Heroes | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso joins Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar to talk about the Home Run Derby and his Homers for Heroes charity
Michael Conforto reflects on special moments in career | Mets Pregame
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2m
Mets OF Michael Conforto sits down with SNY's Steve Gelbs to look back on his favorite moment with the team and more.
Top 5 potential free-agent shortstops in 2021-22 offseason
by: (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) — Audacy 6m
Who are the top five potential free-agent shortstops this offseason? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines the very best in a loaded class.
Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Huascar Ynoa (10/1/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 21m
Mets' Pete Alonso: 'I love' playing for manager Luis Rojas
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
It might not matter in the long run, but Pete Alonso nevertheless said he loves playing under his current boss.
Open thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/1/21
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Time for some meaningless baseball in October.
10/1/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The New York Mets (76-83) managed to close out their home schedule on a positive note by winning three out of four over the Miami Marlins, including a 12-3 victory last night that was highlighted b…
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:20 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets start their last series of the season tonight as they head down to Atlanta. This last weekend should be pretty quiet for both teams. The Mets will be working players out for the last time
