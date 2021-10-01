- IN
Video Story: Mets, Braves open set at Truist
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 37m
Mets @ Braves Oct. 01, 2021
Trevor May analysis of New York Mets post-2021 season
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 9m
Reliever Trevor May said the Mets had some stumbles in how they publicly addressed certain situations, but that they've learned from those.
Alonso ruled safe at third | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
Pete Alonso advances to third on his RBI double and is ruled safe after the original call was overturned following a Mets challenge
Pete Alonso does not want to DH if it’s an option next year - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 54m
"I’m a first baseman. I don’t think I’ll ever think of myself as a DH," Alonso said.
Michael Conforto reflects on special moments in career | Mets Pregame
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Mets OF Michael Conforto sits down with SNY's Steve Gelbs to look back on his favorite moment with the team and more.
Top 5 potential free-agent shortstops in 2021-22 offseason
by: (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) — Audacy 2h
Who are the top five potential free-agent shortstops this offseason? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines the very best in a loaded class.
Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Huascar Ynoa (10/1/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Mets' Pete Alonso: 'I love' playing for manager Luis Rojas
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
It might not matter in the long run, but Pete Alonso nevertheless said he loves playing under his current boss.
Familia gets Riley to pop up to end the inning. Albies is an RBI machine. Mets: 3 | Braves: 1. Top of the seventh.Blog / Website
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Matz's first season in Toronto was a smashing success. Assuming he earns the win tonight, he'll finish 14-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings. https://t.co/qbls6eT7igBlogger / Podcaster
Albies gets the Braves on the board with an RBI double. He scores Adrianza and the Braves cut the Mets lead 3-1Blog / Website
Solid way to end your rookie season! #LGMOfficial Team Account
Tylor Megill’s Final Line: #LGM 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 74 Pitches. An excellent final outing from Megill. He finishes the 2021 season with a 4.52 ERA over 18 starts. Tylor threw 130 innings, when his career high was 71.2 IP in the minors.Blogger / Podcaster
