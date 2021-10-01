- IN
Trevor May analysis of New York Mets post-2021 season
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 8m
Reliever Trevor May said the Mets had some stumbles in how they publicly addressed certain situations, but that they've learned from those.
Tweets
Familia gets Riley to pop up to end the inning. Albies is an RBI machine. Mets: 3 | Braves: 1. Top of the seventh.Blog / Website
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Matz's first season in Toronto was a smashing success. Assuming he earns the win tonight, he'll finish 14-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings. https://t.co/qbls6eT7igBlogger / Podcaster
Albies gets the Braves on the board with an RBI double. He scores Adrianza and the Braves cut the Mets lead 3-1Blog / Website
Solid way to end your rookie season! #LGMOfficial Team Account
Tylor Megill’s Final Line: #LGM 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 74 Pitches. An excellent final outing from Megill. He finishes the 2021 season with a 4.52 ERA over 18 starts. Tylor threw 130 innings, when his career high was 71.2 IP in the minors.Blogger / Podcaster
