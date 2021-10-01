- IN
Nimmo homers twice as core questions loom
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 35m
ATLANTA -- Of all the decisions the Mets must make this winter, some of the most difficult will revolve around their so-called “core” -- a group of homegrown players that, since late in the 2018 season, has constituted the bulk of their lineup most nights. When Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto,
“I felt it, too, I told him. You deserve to embrace this for a second after everything you've been through with this team and this organization. Soak it in. Not everybody gets situations like that.” #LGM ~ Brandon Nimmo on the emotional hug between him & Conforto last night.Blogger / Podcaster
“This team could look completely different next year.” #LGM ~ Brandon Nimmo on what the 2022 roster might look like…Blogger / Podcaster
Nimmo on this moment: "I felt it, too, I told him. You deserve to embrace this for a second after everything you've been through with this team and this organization. Soak it in. Not everybody gets situations like that."That emotional hug between Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo in the dugout: https://t.co/nsRNd9I6xBBeat Writer / Columnist
Tylor Megill held the Braves to five one-hit innings tonight. All told, he recorded a 2.81 ERA in four starts against Atlanta. He finished the year with a 4.52 ERA in 89.2 innings. Megill: "My stuff was on each time I went out there against the Braves. I threw pretty well."Beat Writer / Columnist
Nimmo Homers Twice as Mets Defeat Braves 4-3 in Final Series Opener https://t.co/LzGbvPTMrbBlog / Website
