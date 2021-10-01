Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Nimmo homers twice as core questions loom

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 35m

ATLANTA -- Of all the decisions the Mets must make this winter, some of the most difficult will revolve around their so-called “core” -- a group of homegrown players that, since late in the 2018 season, has constituted the bulk of their lineup most nights. When Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto,

Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's strong finish

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5s

The Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Park.

When Compliance Training is The Highlight of a Baseball Broadcast

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

It wasn’t quite a lineup with Stan Jefferson, John Gibbons, and Rick Anderson, but the Atlanta Braves had their hangover lineup out there tonight, and the Mets took full advantage with a 4-3 …

Mets vs Braves: Nimmo hits pair of HRs, Megill finishes strong as Mets edge Braves 4-3

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

It's been a trying second half for Tylor Megill but the righthander finished strong in his final start of the season, allowing just one hit over five innings...

Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

by: AP USA Today 12m

Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets...

Mets beat Braves 4-3, Tylor Megill lights out - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 28m

Megill gave up just one hit in five scoreless innings.

Bisons pull away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo win on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 31m

Do Mets have a shot at landing ‘Moneyball’ star?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 32m

The New York Mets reportedly have a chance of hiring president Billy Beane away from the Oakland Athletics this offseason.

Tweets

    MLB @MLB 35s
    Seattle is sold out and ROCKING.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 56s
    “I felt it, too, I told him. You deserve to embrace this for a second after everything you've been through with this team and this organization. Soak it in. Not everybody gets situations like that.” #LGM ~ Brandon Nimmo on the emotional hug between him & Conforto last night.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    “This team could look completely different next year.” #LGM ~ Brandon Nimmo on what the 2022 roster might look like…
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    Nimmo on this moment: "I felt it, too, I told him. You deserve to embrace this for a second after everything you've been through with this team and this organization. Soak it in. Not everybody gets situations like that."
    That emotional hug between Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo in the dugout: https://t.co/nsRNd9I6xB
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Tylor Megill held the Braves to five one-hit innings tonight. All told, he recorded a 2.81 ERA in four starts against Atlanta. He finished the year with a 4.52 ERA in 89.2 innings. Megill: "My stuff was on each time I went out there against the Braves. I threw pretty well."
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 3m
    Nimmo Homers Twice as Mets Defeat Braves 4-3 in Final Series Opener https://t.co/LzGbvPTMrb
