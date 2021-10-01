- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's strong finish
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
The Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Park.
Pete Alonso still sees places to improve after being consistent Mets force
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
Pete Alonso is among the few Mets who falls into the “slam dunk” category for a return next season.
CG: NYM@ATL - 10/1/21 | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 32m
Condensed Game: Brandon Nimmo launched a pair of solo home runs to back Tylor Megill’s strong start in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves
Nimmo 2 HRs, Leads Megill, Mets Over Braves
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 40m
The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.
Mets vs Braves: Brandon Nimmo talks progress in 2021, sees room for improvement | Mets Post Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 41m
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the offseason made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement.
Mets vs Braves: Nimmo talks progress in 2021, still sees room for improvement in his game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 48m
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the off-season made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement. He does sense the di...
Bisons pull away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo win - syracuse.com
by: syracuse.com | undefined — Syracuse 48m
Syracuse homestand continues on Saturday.
Red Sox beat Nats 4-2, pick up game on Yanks in WC chase | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 48m
(AP) -- Staggered down the stretch in their playoff push, the Boston Red Sox used two mighty punches to gain ground in the AL wild-card chase.Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers d
