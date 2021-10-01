- IN
Mets' Pete Alonso doesn't want to be a full-time designated hitter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 49m
ATLANTA — Pete Alonso is "not at all" interested in being a full-time designated hitter, if that rule comes to the National League in 2022, but he is open to doing it occasionally, he said Friday. "I'
Pete Alonso still sees places to improve after being consistent Mets force
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
Pete Alonso is among the few Mets who falls into the “slam dunk” category for a return next season.
Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's strong finish
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
The Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Park.
CG: NYM@ATL - 10/1/21 | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Condensed Game: Brandon Nimmo launched a pair of solo home runs to back Tylor Megill’s strong start in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves
Nimmo 2 HRs, Leads Megill, Mets Over Braves
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 41m
The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.
Mets vs Braves: Brandon Nimmo talks progress in 2021, sees room for improvement | Mets Post Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 42m
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the offseason made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement.
Mets vs Braves: Nimmo talks progress in 2021, still sees room for improvement in his game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 48m
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the off-season made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement. He does sense the di...
Bisons pull away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo win - syracuse.com
by: syracuse.com | undefined — Syracuse 49m
Syracuse homestand continues on Saturday.
Red Sox beat Nats 4-2, pick up game on Yanks in WC chase | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 49m
(AP) -- Staggered down the stretch in their playoff push, the Boston Red Sox used two mighty punches to gain ground in the AL wild-card chase.Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers d
