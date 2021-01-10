- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas on Megill, Nimmo | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
Mets skipper Luis Rojas shares his views on Tylor Megill's pitching against the Braves and his rookie season and Brandon Nimmo's two homers
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Braves 3 (10/1/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
The Kid Can Play
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 10m
Al Bumbry helped Baltimore to East Division crowns in 1973 and ’74, using a combination of speed and an ability to get on base, serving as a table-setter for more than a decade.
Pete Alonso still sees places to improve after being consistent Mets force
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Pete Alonso is among the few Mets who falls into the “slam dunk” category for a return next season.
Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's strong finish
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
The Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Park.
Nimmo 2 HRs, Leads Megill, Mets Over Braves
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.
Mets vs Braves: Brandon Nimmo talks progress in 2021, sees room for improvement | Mets Post Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the offseason made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement.
Mets vs Braves: Nimmo talks progress in 2021, still sees room for improvement in his game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the off-season made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement. He does sense the di...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
-
🚨 CURRENT AL WILD CARD STANDINGS 🚨 New York 91-69 Boston 90-70 Seattle 89-71 Toronto 89-71 CHAOS LEVEL 🤯🤯/5 REMAINING POSSIBILITIES 4-way tie for two spots ✅ 3-way tie for two spots ✅ 3-way tie for second spot ✅ 2-way tie for two spots ✅ 2-way tie for second spot ✅Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Just blew Ohtani away in the biggest spot in his life.Paul Sewald has a 14.2 K/9? Shut up. Only the Mets manBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @THE_SamMaxwell: Oh how ironic a one run win 📙📘 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo talks about his progress in 2021 and says he sees room for improvement https://t.co/6zfcNnnTjjTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets