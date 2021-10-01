Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

BallNine
The Kid Can Play

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 19m

Al Bumbry helped Baltimore to East Division crowns in 1973 and ’74, using a combination of speed and an ability to get on base, serving as a table-setter for more than a decade.

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Braves 3 (10/1/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 13m

New York Post
Pete Alonso still sees places to improve after being consistent Mets force

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Pete Alonso is among the few Mets who falls into the “slam dunk” category for a return next season.

SNY.tv
Mets takeaways from Friday's 4-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's strong finish

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

The Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night at Truist Park.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Megill, Nimmo | 10/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 54m

Mets skipper Luis Rojas shares his views on Tylor Megill's pitching against the Braves and his rookie season and Brandon Nimmo's two homers

CBS New York
Nimmo 2 HRs, Leads Megill, Mets Over Braves

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.

SNY.tv
Mets vs Braves: Brandon Nimmo talks progress in 2021, sees room for improvement | Mets Post Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the offseason made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Braves: Nimmo talks progress in 2021, still sees room for improvement in his game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo feels all the work he did the off-season made him a better player but he still sees room for improvement. He does sense the di...

