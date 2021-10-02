Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

OTD in 2005: Mike Piazza’s Mets Farewell

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 2h

Shortly after he arrived in New York in May 1998, praise was hard to come by. The expectations were that Mike Piazza would be the power-hitting catcher who would carry the Mets into contention. So

Robinson Cano Will Have Tough Time Fitting Back Into Mets

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 10m

The Mets have played the entirety of their 2021 season without the services of Robinson Cano. Cano, of course, received his second PED suspension last November.The trade to acquire Cano and Ed

WFAN
Jeurys Familia writes thank you note to Mets fans

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Pending free agent and Mets reliever Jeurys Familia took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to fans, who might be watching him for the last time this weekend.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Finding Meaning in Meaninglessness

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

That made the game meaningless multiple times over, with no chance for the Mets to play spoiler or otherwise do anything of note beyond our own parochial circles. Heres to them.

New York Post
MLB Awards 2021: Picking the MVP, anti-MVP and other accolades

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

I have doubts when it comes to voting for the major awards.

Pitcher List
The 6 Best MLB Moments from Friday - Pitcher List

by: Alex Kleinman Pitcher List 3h

October baseball is finally here!

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/21: Thor strikes out two in rehab appearance

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

SNY Mets

How Mets should approach Noah Syndergaard's contract | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

Andy Martino, Jim Duquette, Maggie Gray and Doug Williams discuss how the Mets should approach Noah Syndergaard's contract as he becomes a free agent. Would ...

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - RF

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

  Okay... Right Field... Lot's of options here... Michael Conforto Michael Conforto Michael Conforto And... oh yeah, that other guy... Micha...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 1m
    Ken Singleton is among the handful of best hitters ever developed by the Mets. He is also among the handful of best people I have met in all my years in baseball. My only regret is that I never got to broadcast a game with him. One of the all time gentlemen. Enjoy retirement.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 3m
    "The Mets organization gave me the opportunity to see my dream come true and I will never forget it." https://t.co/Uipn7H64So
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 6m
    The #Mets signed Claudio Scotti, a 23-year-old RHP from Italy. Scotti pitched last month at the European Championships, where he tossed 5 hitless IP with 9 K vs. Greece. He spent 2 years in the Pirates system as a teenager and has been in the Italian Baseball League since ‘18.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mike Vaccaro @MikeVacc 7m
    As terrific as Rusty Staub was as a Met, you could easily make an argument that Staub-for-Ken Singleton (and 3 others) belongs on the list of all-time dubious #Mets trades. Have a terrific retirement, @29alltime
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    We Gotta Believe @GottaBelievePod 8m
    Familia spent virtually his entire adult life with this franchise. It was a rocky road at times, but we’re his familia #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal 11m
    Tonight’s bow tie for Mets at Braves on FOX at 7:15 ET: Women Helping Women. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WHW helps survivors find hope, healing and empowerment through confidential support services. More: https://t.co/Sa1TSkx7S0
    TV / Radio Personality
