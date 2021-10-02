Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Mets putting the wraps on another losing season - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Even by the Mets unconventional standards, 2021 was a bizarre year.

Newsday
After 4 years, Jeter still believes Marlins can be a winner | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 40s

(AP) -- Derek Jeter put the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame speech as the plane that carried him to the enshrinement ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, was landing.It was supposed to be done mu

Mets Merized
Edwin Diaz Has Taken Another Major Leap Forward This Season

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 1h

Following a disastrous 2019 campaign, closer Edwin Diaz took many strides in the right direction during the shortened 60-game season in 2020, and while the New York Mets won't be playoff bound thi

WFAN
Jeurys Familia writes thank you note to Mets fans

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4h

Pending free agent and Mets reliever Jeurys Familia took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to fans, who might be watching him for the last time this weekend.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Finding Meaning in Meaninglessness

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h

That made the game meaningless multiple times over, with no chance for the Mets to play spoiler or otherwise do anything of note beyond our own parochial circles. Heres to them.

New York Post
MLB Awards 2021: Picking the MVP, anti-MVP and other accolades

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 4h

I have doubts when it comes to voting for the major awards.

Pitcher List
The 6 Best MLB Moments from Friday - Pitcher List

by: Alex Kleinman Pitcher List 5h

October baseball is finally here!

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/21: Thor strikes out two in rehab appearance

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

