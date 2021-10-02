- IN
Mets putting the wraps on another losing season - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Even by the Mets unconventional standards, 2021 was a bizarre year.
After 4 years, Jeter still believes Marlins can be a winner | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 40s
(AP) -- Derek Jeter put the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame speech as the plane that carried him to the enshrinement ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, was landing.It was supposed to be done mu
Edwin Diaz Has Taken Another Major Leap Forward This Season
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Following a disastrous 2019 campaign, closer Edwin Diaz took many strides in the right direction during the shortened 60-game season in 2020, and while the New York Mets won't be playoff bound thi
Jeurys Familia writes thank you note to Mets fans
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Pending free agent and Mets reliever Jeurys Familia took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to fans, who might be watching him for the last time this weekend.
Finding Meaning in Meaninglessness
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
That made the game meaningless multiple times over, with no chance for the Mets to play spoiler or otherwise do anything of note beyond our own parochial circles. Heres to them.
MLB Awards 2021: Picking the MVP, anti-MVP and other accolades
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
I have doubts when it comes to voting for the major awards.
The 6 Best MLB Moments from Friday - Pitcher List
by: Alex Kleinman — Pitcher List 5h
October baseball is finally here!
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/21: Thor strikes out two in rehab appearance
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
come si dice… heatThe #Mets signed Claudio Scotti, a 23-year-old RHP from Italy. Scotti pitched last month at the European Championships, where he tossed 5 hitless IP with 9 K vs. Greece. He spent 2 years in the Pirates system as a teenager and has been in the Italian Baseball League since ‘18. https://t.co/ZD7tIUbEjaBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MBrownstein89: Francisco Lindor is one hit away from 1,000 for his career. With one more hit this season, Lindor would become just the 11th player in MLB history with 1,000+ hits, 150+ HR, & 100+ SB in his first seven big-league seasons. @Metsmerized @Mets #Mets #LGM @Lindor12BC https://t.co/WDteVYU1thBlogger / Podcaster
LmaoDown by three, Anthony Rizzo hits a solo HR Michael Kay: "Tie game!!" https://t.co/3BfmsgHBYEBlogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas explains that José Martínez had a lower back issue during his rehab, which forced him to be shut down for the remainder of the season: https://t.co/22MiButIuWBlogger / Podcaster
