Edwin Diaz Has Taken Another Major Leap Forward This Season
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Following a disastrous 2019 campaign, closer Edwin Diaz took many strides in the right direction during the shortened 60-game season in 2020, and while the New York Mets won't be playoff bound thi
Mets putting the wraps on another losing season - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Even by the Mets unconventional standards, 2021 was a bizarre year.
Jeurys Familia writes thank you note to Mets fans
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Pending free agent and Mets reliever Jeurys Familia took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to fans, who might be watching him for the last time this weekend.
Finding Meaning in Meaninglessness
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
That made the game meaningless multiple times over, with no chance for the Mets to play spoiler or otherwise do anything of note beyond our own parochial circles. Heres to them.
MLB Awards 2021: Picking the MVP, anti-MVP and other accolades
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
I have doubts when it comes to voting for the major awards.
The 6 Best MLB Moments from Friday - Pitcher List
by: Alex Kleinman — Pitcher List 5h
October baseball is finally here!
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/26/21: Thor strikes out two in rehab appearance
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
How Mets should approach Noah Syndergaard's contract | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6h
Andy Martino, Jim Duquette, Maggie Gray and Doug Williams discuss how the Mets should approach Noah Syndergaard's contract as he becomes a free agent. Would ...
come si dice… heatThe #Mets signed Claudio Scotti, a 23-year-old RHP from Italy. Scotti pitched last month at the European Championships, where he tossed 5 hitless IP with 9 K vs. Greece. He spent 2 years in the Pirates system as a teenager and has been in the Italian Baseball League since ‘18. https://t.co/ZD7tIUbEjaBeat Writer / Columnist
Luis Rojas explains that José Martínez had a lower back issue during his rehab, which forced him to be shut down for the remainder of the season: https://t.co/22MiButIuWBlogger / Podcaster
LmaoDown by three, Anthony Rizzo hits a solo HR Michael Kay: "Tie game!!" https://t.co/3BfmsgHBYEBlogger / Podcaster
