David Lennon's MLB end-of-season awards | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3m
As another COVID-tinged regular season draws to a close, we look forward to the MLB playoffs with a mixture of excitement and dread. The first emotion is obvious. October is baseball’s premier month,
Mets Activate Robert Gsellman, Designate Brandon Drury
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 40m
The Mets have activated right-hander Robert Gsellman from the 60-day injured list. In corresponding moves, utilityman Brandon Drury has been …
J.D. Davis: NY Mets' 3B needs surgery on left hand
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 53m
J.D. Davis hopes surgery on his left hand means the end of a frustrating battle with a torn ligament.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:15 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 57m
Saturday, October 1, 2021 • 7:15 P.M.Truist Park • Atlanta, GARHP Carlos Carrasco (1-4, 5.73) vs. RHP Jesse Chavez (3-2, 2.27)FOX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets continue their
Open thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/2/21
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
The Mets take on the Braves in the penultimate game of the 2021 season.
Luis Rojas still believes in Mets core, not surprised by Jonathan Villar's contributions
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas does not believe this team was a failure, saying the numerous injuries and some players having down years was too tough a combination to overcome.
10/2/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The games may not count for anything more than pride but the New York Mets (77-83) are trying to finish their 2021 season on a strong note. The Mets have won four out of five to start this week, in…
