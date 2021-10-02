Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Brandon Nimmo knows Mets could look ‘completely different’ next season

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Brandon Nimmo has spent this final stretch of the season aware that a once-proud Mets nucleus could be headed toward dissolution.

Mets 'will soon contact' Theo Epstein regarding head of baseball operations job: report

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3m

As the Mets’ regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, the team’s search for a new head of baseball operations moves to the forefront of what should be an eventful offseason.

Luzardo strikes out 11 to lead Marlins past Phillies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 14m

(AP) -- Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.Miguel Rojas had two hits

William Contreras crushes two-run home run, Braves lead Mets 4-0

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 45m

William Contreras crushed his 8th home run of the season and put the Atlanta Braves ahead of the New York Mets 4-0 in the fourth inning.

David Lennon's MLB end-of-season awards | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

As another COVID-tinged regular season draws to a close, we look forward to the MLB playoffs with a mixture of excitement and dread. The first emotion is obvious. October is baseball’s premier month,

Game Chatter: Carlos Carrasco vs Jesse Chavez (10/2/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Mets Activate Robert Gsellman, Designate Brandon Drury

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Mets have activated right-hander Robert Gsellman from the 60-day injured list.  In corresponding moves, utilityman Brandon Drury has been …

J.D. Davis: NY Mets' 3B needs surgery on left hand

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

J.D. Davis hopes surgery on his left hand means the end of a frustrating battle with a torn ligament.

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 7m
    11th-most since divisional play began in 1969 Bonds ‘04 232 (120 IBB) Bonds ‘02 198 (68) Bonds ‘01 177 (35) McGwire ‘98 162 (28) Bonds ‘96 151 (30) Bagwell ‘99 149 (16) Bonds ‘03 148 (61) Wynn ‘69 148 (14) Bonds ‘97 145 (34) Killebrew ‘69 145 (20) Soto ‘21 144 (22)
    ONE HUNDRED FORTY FOUR walks for Juan Soto! Most in a single season since Barry Bonds. 1⃣4⃣4⃣ https://t.co/cnulEahgsN
    MLB @MLB 7m
    Turn up the volume in LA.
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 8m
    7th inning stretch time, Mets trailing still 6-1.
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 9m
    RT @JonHeyman: Mets will soon contact Theo Epstein regarding their Baseball President job and plan to request permission to interview Billy Beane and David Stearns after their clubs are out (A’s are done Sunday, Brewers may be awhile). So Theo could be up 1st as Mets try for a proven star.
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 14m
    A 1-2-3-4-5-6 sixth for Gsellman. Hello Robert, good to see you again. The Braves lead 6-1.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 15m
    Equifax sponsors the Braves' kiss cam.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
