Mets 'will soon contact' Theo Epstein regarding head of baseball operations job: report
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3m
As the Mets’ regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, the team’s search for a new head of baseball operations moves to the forefront of what should be an eventful offseason.
Luzardo strikes out 11 to lead Marlins past Phillies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 14m
(AP) -- Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.Miguel Rojas had two hits
William Contreras crushes two-run home run, Braves lead Mets 4-0
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 44m
William Contreras crushed his 8th home run of the season and put the Atlanta Braves ahead of the New York Mets 4-0 in the fourth inning.
Brandon Nimmo knows Mets could look ‘completely different’ next season
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Brandon Nimmo has spent this final stretch of the season aware that a once-proud Mets nucleus could be headed toward dissolution.
David Lennon's MLB end-of-season awards | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
As another COVID-tinged regular season draws to a close, we look forward to the MLB playoffs with a mixture of excitement and dread. The first emotion is obvious. October is baseball’s premier month,
Game Chatter: Carlos Carrasco vs Jesse Chavez (10/2/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Mets Activate Robert Gsellman, Designate Brandon Drury
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets have activated right-hander Robert Gsellman from the 60-day injured list. In corresponding moves, utilityman Brandon Drury has been …
J.D. Davis: NY Mets' 3B needs surgery on left hand
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 3h
J.D. Davis hopes surgery on his left hand means the end of a frustrating battle with a torn ligament.
Tweets
11th-most since divisional play began in 1969 Bonds '04 232 (120 IBB) Bonds '02 198 (68) Bonds '01 177 (35) McGwire '98 162 (28) Bonds '96 151 (30) Bagwell '99 149 (16) Bonds '03 148 (61) Wynn '69 148 (14) Bonds '97 145 (34) Killebrew '69 145 (20) Soto '21 144 (22)ONE HUNDRED FORTY FOUR walks for Juan Soto! Most in a single season since Barry Bonds. 1⃣4⃣4⃣
7th inning stretch time, Mets trailing still 6-1.
Mets will soon contact Theo Epstein regarding their Baseball President job and plan to request permission to interview Billy Beane and David Stearns after their clubs are out (A's are done Sunday, Brewers may be awhile). So Theo could be up 1st as Mets try for a proven star.
A 1-2-3-4-5-6 sixth for Gsellman. Hello Robert, good to see you again. The Braves lead 6-1.
Equifax sponsors the Braves' kiss cam.
