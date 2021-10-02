- IN
Carlos Carrasco pitches poorly, allowing five runs in five innings in loss | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 12m
ATLANTA — The good news for Carlos Carrasco on Saturday was that he didn’t allow a run in the first inning, just the second time in a dozen starts he managed to complete that feat. The bad news was he
Mets Rumors: Theo Epstein, Billy Beane Targeted for Vacant Team President Position
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 40m
The New York Mets are reportedly aiming very high as they prepare to start setting up interviews for their vacant baseball president position. Per MLB...
Pete Alonso's RBI double | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso doubles on a ground ball down the left-field line to score Michael Conforto, cutting the Mets' deficit to 5-1 in the 6th
Carlos Carrasco talks about his up and down season, looks ahead to 2022 | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
It was a difficult season for Carlos Carrasco, trying to adjust to a new team, then missing three months with an injured hamstring. He wanted to come back an...
Video Story: Mets' late comeback falls short
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17m
Mets @ Braves Oct. 02, 2021
Mets Fall to Braves 6-5 as Late-Inning Rally Falls Short
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 18m
Saturday marked the start of the final weekend of the season for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves who took the field for the penultimate game of the regular season on Satur
Carlos Carrasco’s dismal Mets year ends with latest clunker in loss to Braves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 24m
His season concluded with a whimper in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
Pederson, Contreras HRs power Braves past Mets 6-5
by: AP — USA Today 41m
Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run...
"There was a lot of ups and downs" Carlos Carrasco assesses his first season with the Mets https://t.co/OGpPM542HuTV / Radio Network
Luis Rojas said Javy Báez will likely also sit out tomorrow for the final game of the season. It’s not injury related, and Rojas added “there’s no point” in Báez playing. “He’s been through a lot,” Rojas said.@DeeshaThosar why is Baez sitting tonight?Beat Writer / Columnist
"He's been through a lot... there's no point of going back there and playing. If there's a need, I know that he'll be available." Luis Rojas says Javier Báez may not play tomorrow: https://t.co/Ybq1pqnZVeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYDNSports: Carlos Carrasco allowed five earned runs to complete a disappointing first season with Mets. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/G5Jzv4SyfoBeat Writer / Columnist
Chris Flexen: • 14th round pick • 8.07 ERA across 3 seasons with Mets • designated for assignment by Mets • went to pitch for Doosan Bears in Korea • 2-year contract with Mariners • earned spot in starting rotation • 14-6 record | 3.61 ERA Quite the comeback season.Beat Writer / Columnist
I fully expect @Cookie_Carrasco to bounce back next season.🍪 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
