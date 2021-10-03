Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB roundup: Mitch Haniger keeps Mariners' playoff hopes alive - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Mitch Haniger had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs as the Seattle Mariners kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-4 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. The Mariners (90-71), who have won 11 of their past 13 games, are tied with Toronto, one game...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets’ Francisco Lindor wants apology from Robinson Cano if he returns to team - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor believes suspended second baseman Robinson Cano must apologize to the team after he missed the 2021 season due to a PED suspension.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets to Interview Theo Epstein for Baseball President Opening

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 45m

Good morning, Mets fans!Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Mets will “soon” contact Theo Epstein regarding their Baseball President job and are planning to request permission to i

New York Post
How the Yankees and Mets proved me wrong — again

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

What went wrong? The disparity with my 2021 predictions -- wildly off on the Mets and somewhat in the ballpark on the Yankees -- prompted a less balanced approach in providing explanations for each...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 5 best moments from an entertaining 2021 season

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Put a bow on it. The 2021 New York Mets season is finished. The season didn’t go quite as planned. The first season under Steve Cohen was, if nothing els...

Syracuse
Mark Payton hits two doubles but Syracuse Mets fall to Bisons, 4-1 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | egallanty@syracusechiefs.com Syracuse 8h

The Mets have one more game left on their schedule.

Larry Brown Sports
Mets targeting 3 major names to run front office

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 8h

New owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen means business and plans to contact three accomplished executives.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Theo Epstein, Billy Beane Targeted for Vacant Team President Position

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 9h

The New York Mets are reportedly aiming very high as they prepare to start setting up interviews for their vacant baseball president position.  Per MLB...

