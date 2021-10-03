- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
JD Davis: Should he Stay or Should he Go?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets season is over, which means the off-season is around the corner. After the postseason is done and baseball can crown a winner, one of the most interesting offseason will start for Mets fans. One thing that is likely is happen? JD Davis gets traded. But is that the right call? During the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/3/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
The Mets close out their season with Noah Syndergaard taking the hill for the second time in 2021 for a rubber game in Atlanta.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 3:20 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 36m
Sunday, October 3, 2021 • 3:20 PMTruist Park • Atlanta, GARHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.39)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets look to win the
10/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 51m
There is a lot of chaos on the final day of the baseball regular season but the New York Mets (77-84) won’t be a part of any of it. The Mets are playing out the string and lost to the Atlanta…
In search of PBO, Mets to contact Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, more | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 56m
Even before the Mets' disappointing 2021 season drew to a close on Sunday, the rumor mill surrounding what is expected to be a busy offseason began ramping up.
So Many Little Things
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Saturday nights penultimate Mets game of 2021 had a little moment near the end that will swiftly be forgotten, given the meaninglessness of the contest. Which is only natural.
Syracuse Mets' 2021 season finale cancelled because of rain | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 3h
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Rain washes out Syracuse Mets’ season finale - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 3h
The Mets were supposed to play Buffalo.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
J.D. Davis will have surgery on his left hand Tuesday in Ohio. It shouldn’t affect his typical offseason regimen. Asked about the uncertainty of this offseason, Davis said he feels it’s about 50/50 whether he’ll be a Met next year, given the atmosphere of potential change.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
-
“It’s going to be different,” J.D. Davis said of potential roster changes and the front office maybe breaking up the current group . “It’s going to suck.” Davis said he’s 50-50 on if he thinks he’ll be back. He seems to be learning toward thinking he won’t be a Met in 2022.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
J.D. Davis, who will undergo surgery Tuesday on his left hand, says his gut tells him it’s 50-50 he returns to the Mets next season. Realizes changes are coming.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
J.D. Davis said surgery on his left hand is scheduled for Tuesday. He has “no idea” how they arrived on that solution — after months of thinking it could be avoided — other than the ligament hasn’t healed the way the Mets’ doctors thought it would.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard opens in the Mets' final game of season vs. the Braves Mets pregame starts NOW! 🕒: 3:20 📺: SNY https://t.co/lYterbCwTZTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets