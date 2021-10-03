- IN
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 3:20 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 36m
Sunday, October 3, 2021 • 3:20 PMTruist Park • Atlanta, GARHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.39)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets look to win the
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/3/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m
The Mets close out their season with Noah Syndergaard taking the hill for the second time in 2021 for a rubber game in Atlanta.
10/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 52m
There is a lot of chaos on the final day of the baseball regular season but the New York Mets (77-84) won’t be a part of any of it. The Mets are playing out the string and lost to the Atlanta…
In search of PBO, Mets to contact Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, more | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 56m
Even before the Mets' disappointing 2021 season drew to a close on Sunday, the rumor mill surrounding what is expected to be a busy offseason began ramping up.
JD Davis: Should he Stay or Should he Go?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets season is over, which means the off-season is around the corner. After the postseason is done and baseball can crown a winner, one of the most interesting offseason will start for Mets fans. One thing that is likely is happen? JD Davis gets traded. But is that the right call? During the...
So Many Little Things
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Saturday nights penultimate Mets game of 2021 had a little moment near the end that will swiftly be forgotten, given the meaninglessness of the contest. Which is only natural.
Syracuse Mets' 2021 season finale cancelled because of rain | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 3h
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Rain washes out Syracuse Mets’ season finale - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 3h
The Mets were supposed to play Buffalo.
J.D. Davis on his future with the Mets: "I know there's going to be plenty of changes up and down, from front office down to here... my gut feeling, I could be out of here. That's where it's kind of leaning towards, but there is a possibility that I could come back."TV / Radio Network
They are excited in Seattle. Can’t blame em. Haven’t been to playoffs in 20 years, haven’t been to World Series ever“HEY NOW! HEY NOW! HEY NOW!” https://t.co/w05djv7yONBeat Writer / Columnist
J.D. Davis just talked to us about this. Included in this story are quotes from him about why he has been frustrated.News: J.D. Davis will undergo offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand, he told me on the field here at Truist Park. He hopes surgery ends a frustrating saga with that injured hand, which has bothered him for months. https://t.co/eyRd21wjjNBeat Writer / Columnist
J.D. Davis will have surgery on his left hand Tuesday in Ohio. It shouldn’t affect his typical offseason regimen. Asked about the uncertainty of this offseason, Davis said he feels it’s about 50/50 whether he’ll be a Met next year, given the atmosphere of potential change.Beat Writer / Columnist
“It’s going to be different,” J.D. Davis said of potential roster changes and the front office maybe breaking up the current group . “It’s going to suck.” Davis said he’s 50-50 on if he thinks he’ll be back. He seems to be learning toward thinking he won’t be a Met in 2022.Beat Writer / Columnist
