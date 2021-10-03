- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis on his future with the Mets and future of the team | Mets Pre Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets 3B J.D. Davis gives an update on his injured left hand. Davis also says his future with the team is 50/50, and he expects to see changes to the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Video Story: Mets, Braves close set in Atlanta
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 35s
Mets @ Braves Oct. 03, 2021
Mets win challenge at second base | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 27m
The call on the field is overturned following the Mets' challenge as Austin Riley is thrown out at second base
J.D. Davis To Have Surgery; “50/50” On If He’ll Be On Team Next Year
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 52m
J.D. Davis met with the media ahead of the final game of the year Sunday and revealed he'll have surgery on his left hand this week.The left hand issue--a problem with a ligament--has been aro
J.D. Davis says it's a '50/50' chance he returns to Mets in 2022
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 57m
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis confirmed that he'll have offseason hand surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and touched on his future with the team.
Looking at the Mets’ offense under Chili Davis and Hugh Quattlebaum
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Editors Note This piece was written on Friday morning and does not include stats for the past two games. Its no secret that the Mets offense underperformed in 2021.
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/3/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets close out their season with Noah Syndergaard taking the hill for the second time in 2021 for a rubber game in Atlanta.
10/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
There is a lot of chaos on the final day of the baseball regular season but the New York Mets (77-84) won’t be a part of any of it. The Mets are playing out the string and lost to the Atlanta…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
Better news: None were traded or impeachedFinal live Presidents Race standings of 2021: 19 - Tom 16 - George 13 - Abe 8 - TeddyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Last game of the season and it’s looking like death by a thousand paper cutsBlogger / Podcaster
-
CANADIAN BACONBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
Duvall singles to right to bring Austin Riley home. Bot 3 | Braves 5, Mets 0Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets