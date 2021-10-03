Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY.tv
J.D. Davis says it's a '50/50' chance he returns to Mets in 2022

by: @snytv SNY.tv 59m

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis confirmed that he'll have offseason hand surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and touched on his future with the team.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Mets, Braves close set in Atlanta

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

Mets @ Braves Oct. 03, 2021

Film Room
Mets win challenge at second base | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 29m

The call on the field is overturned following the Mets' challenge as Austin Riley is thrown out at second base

Mets Merized
J.D. Davis To Have Surgery; “50/50” On If He’ll Be On Team Next Year

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 54m

J.D. Davis met with the media ahead of the final game of the year Sunday and revealed he'll have surgery on his left hand this week.The left hand issue--a problem with a ligament--has been aro

SNY Mets

J.D. Davis on his future with the Mets and future of the team | Mets Pre Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

New York Mets 3B J.D. Davis gives an update on his injured left hand. Davis also says his future with the team is 50/50, and he expects to see changes to the...

Mets 360
Looking at the Mets’ offense under Chili Davis and Hugh Quattlebaum

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

Editors Note This piece was written on Friday morning and does not include stats for the past two games. Its no secret that the Mets offense underperformed in 2021.

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 10/3/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets close out their season with Noah Syndergaard taking the hill for the second time in 2021 for a rubber game in Atlanta.

Metstradamus
10/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

There is a lot of chaos on the final day of the baseball regular season but the New York Mets (77-84) won’t be a part of any of it. The Mets are playing out the string and lost to the Atlanta…

