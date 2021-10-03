- IN
Video Story: Mets, Braves close set in Atlanta
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Mets @ Braves Oct. 03, 2021
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis to undergo hand surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3m
J.D. Davis’ third -- and perhaps final -- season with the Mets will end in left hand surgery.
Boston's JD Martinez leaves game with sprained left ankle | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez left Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.Martinez is usually a designated hitte
Where do the Mets go from here? Soul-searching – and finding new management | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 6m
This is the way too many Mets seasons end: Not with a postseason bang, but with the whimper of regular season failure.
NY Mets: Is this the end of the core as we know it?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 7m
After another disappointing season, changes are coming throughout the Mets' organization. Is this the end of the position player core as we know it?
Conforto singles in the 7th | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Michael Conforto hits a single in what could be his final at-bat as a Met in the team's season finale against the Braves
Mets blanked by Braves in 2021 finale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
ATLANTA -- For the Mets, change did not beget change. When Steve Cohen took over as owner last November, optimism rang brightly that the Mets not only would become perennial contenders, but would do so quickly. Featuring two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and incoming All-Star Francisco...
Mets Season Ends in Silence With 5-0 Loss
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 11m
It's over.The Mets finish 2021 77-85 with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Only one word can sum up the first year of the Steve Cohen era; disappointment.New York places third in the Nati
Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
The Mets were shut out by the Braves in their final game of the season in a microcosm of the 2021 Mets’ season-long ineptitude on offense.
