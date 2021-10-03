Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets blanked by Braves in 2021 finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

ATLANTA -- For the Mets, change did not beget change. When Steve Cohen took over as owner last November, optimism rang brightly that the Mets not only would become perennial contenders, but would do so quickly. Featuring two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and incoming All-Star Francisco...

NY Mets: Is this the end of the core as we know it?

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 41s

After another disappointing season, changes are coming throughout the Mets' organization. Is this the end of the position player core as we know it?

Conforto singles in the 7th | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Michael Conforto hits a single in what could be his final at-bat as a Met in the team's season finale against the Braves

Mets Season Ends in Silence With 5-0 Loss

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 5m

It's over.The Mets finish 2021 77-85 with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Only one word can sum up the first year of the Steve Cohen era; disappointment.New York places third in the Nati

Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m

The Mets were shut out by the Braves in their final game of the season in a microcosm of the 2021 Mets’ season-long ineptitude on offense.

J.D. Davis candid on Mets future: 'I could be out of here'

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 31m

J.D. Davis had three separate stints on the IL this season due to left hand issues, and was candid with reporters on Sunday by saying his gut feeling is that his time with the Mets is up.

J.D. Davis says it's a '50/50' chance he returns to Mets in 2022

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis confirmed that he'll have offseason hand surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and touched on his future with the team.

J.D. Davis on his future with the Mets and future of the team | Mets Pre Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

New York Mets 3B J.D. Davis gives an update on his injured left hand. Davis also says his future with the team is 50/50, and he expects to see changes to the...

