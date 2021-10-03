- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Where do the Mets go from here? Soul-searching – and finding new management | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 30s
This is the way too many Mets seasons end: Not with a postseason bang, but with the whimper of regular season failure.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
NY Mets: Is this the end of the core as we know it?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1m
After another disappointing season, changes are coming throughout the Mets' organization. Is this the end of the position player core as we know it?
Conforto singles in the 7th | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
Michael Conforto hits a single in what could be his final at-bat as a Met in the team's season finale against the Braves
Mets blanked by Braves in 2021 finale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
ATLANTA -- For the Mets, change did not beget change. When Steve Cohen took over as owner last November, optimism rang brightly that the Mets not only would become perennial contenders, but would do so quickly. Featuring two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and incoming All-Star Francisco...
Mets Season Ends in Silence With 5-0 Loss
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 5m
It's over.The Mets finish 2021 77-85 with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Only one word can sum up the first year of the Steve Cohen era; disappointment.New York places third in the Nati
Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
The Mets were shut out by the Braves in their final game of the season in a microcosm of the 2021 Mets’ season-long ineptitude on offense.
J.D. Davis candid on Mets future: 'I could be out of here'
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 32m
J.D. Davis had three separate stints on the IL this season due to left hand issues, and was candid with reporters on Sunday by saying his gut feeling is that his time with the Mets is up.
J.D. Davis says it's a '50/50' chance he returns to Mets in 2022
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Mets third baseman J.D. Davis confirmed that he'll have offseason hand surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and touched on his future with the team.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Welp. That’s that.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“Looking back, I feel responsible for a lot of what happened this year,” Luis Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Who had the most disappointing season in 2021? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Sportsmanship 101. Congratulations to New York Yankees (You creeps). #LGMHumor
-
Much will depend upon the front office structure with the @Mets IMO. I think Bochy will want to be his own man, wherever he manages. The @Padres make more sense to me. But we'll have to wait and see. I think he'll have options.@BerniePleskoff @Padres Why not the Mets?😉Blogger / Podcaster
-
“As the manager, you’ve got to feel responsible for not winning enough games,” Luis Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets