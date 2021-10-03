Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY.tv
Luis Rojas reflects on feeling 'responsible' for disappointing Mets season

by: @snytv SNY.tv 39m

In what may have been his final game as Mets manager, Luis Rojas was not afraid to take the blame for the 77-85 finish.

Newsday
Noah Syndergaard believes he proved he is healthy | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1m

ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard is going into the offseason — and free agency — satisfied and convinced that he has proved himself healthy, he said Sunday. Even though he threw only two innings after a two

Rising Apple

NY Mets Fans: Thank you for riding with us again in 2021

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

Cut! And I don’t mean the kind of cut through your soul after another year of watching your team fail to make the postseason. I mean “cut” in terms o...

SNY.tv

Noah Syndergaard: 'It would be weird not wearing a Mets jersey next season' | Mets Post Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 12m

Noah Syndergaard made his final appearance of the season, but was it his final appearance with the Mets?

NBC Sports
Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 24m

The Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in Sunday's final regular season game for both teams.

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez reflect on the Mets' 2021 season | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

New York Mets 2B Javier Baez says he enjoyed playing in NY for the second part of the season while SS Francisco Lindor says he would love to have Baez back n...

Mets Merized
Mets’ 2022 Draft Position Set In Stone

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 35m

With the season coming to an end Sunday, the Mets draft position for the 2022 draft was locked in place along with it.The Mets will have two first-round draft picks in the 2022 draft--one is t

Newsday
Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 39m

(AP) -- The Boston Red Sox clinched a playoff berth on the regular season's final day and will host the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game after coming back to beat the Washington Nationals 7-

Film Room
CG: NYM@ATL - 10/3/21 | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Condensed Game: Austin Riley picked up two RBIs and the Braves pitching staff shut out the Mets, 5-0, in the last game of the regular season

