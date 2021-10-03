Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

NY Mets Fans: Thank you for riding with us again in 2021

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

Cut! And I don’t mean the kind of cut through your soul after another year of watching your team fail to make the postseason. I mean “cut” in terms o...

SNY.tv

Noah Syndergaard: 'It would be weird not wearing a Mets jersey next season' | Mets Post Game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 9m

Noah Syndergaard made his final appearance of the season, but was it his final appearance with the Mets?

NBC Sports
Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 21m

The Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in Sunday's final regular season game for both teams.

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez reflect on the Mets' 2021 season | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 25m

New York Mets 2B Javier Baez says he enjoyed playing in NY for the second part of the season while SS Francisco Lindor says he would love to have Baez back n...

Newsday
Francisco Lindor's first season as Met a learning experience | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 26m

The Mets’ season of disappointment ended in Atlanta on Sunday with Francisco Lindor grounding to third for the final out of a 5-0 defeat. How fitting. Lindor is the face of the franchise now, for bett

Mets Merized
Mets’ 2022 Draft Position Set In Stone

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 32m

With the season coming to an end Sunday, the Mets draft position for the 2022 draft was locked in place along with it.The Mets will have two first-round draft picks in the 2022 draft--one is t

Newsday
Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 37m

(AP) -- The Boston Red Sox clinched a playoff berth on the regular season's final day and will host the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game after coming back to beat the Washington Nationals 7-

Film Room
CG: NYM@ATL - 10/3/21 | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Condensed Game: Austin Riley picked up two RBIs and the Braves pitching staff shut out the Mets, 5-0, in the last game of the regular season

